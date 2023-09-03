County Championship: Lancashire bowl out Northants at Wantage Street

Lewis McManus was last man out, bowled by Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley to wrap up the Northants innings

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79; Hartley 2-47, Balderson 2-49, Williams 2-52 Lancashire 54-2: Bohannon 20* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Northants (0 pts) by 178 runs Match scorecard

Sam Whiteman passed 50 for the fourth time in County Championship cricket this season but Northamptonshire again failed to register a batting point on day one against Lancashire at Wantage Road.

After losing the toss and being put in, in his last game before returning to Western Australia, Whiteman proved the mainstay in a home total of 232, hitting 79.

But Northamptonshire struck back as Lancashire lost openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings before the close – and it would have been better still, if nightwatchman Williams had not been dropped at second slip by Emilio Gay in the final over.

After Northants opener Hassan Azad was pinned…