County Championship: Lancashire construct lead regardless of Keaton Jennings harm earlier than Somerset rally

Keaton Jennings has now scored a combined 507 runs in his last two innings against Somerset, starting with last summer’s career-best 318 at Southport

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 441: Abell 151, Rew 117, Leach 40*; Anderson 5-76 & 41-0: Lammonby 20* Lancashire 554: Jennings 189 retired hurt, Bohannon 85, Wells 82; Gregory 3-81, Siddle 3-97 Somerset (4 pts) trail Lancashire (8 pts) by 72 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand Match scorecard

Somerset took full advantage of a lucky break against Lancashire at Taunton to reduce the prospect of a second successive County Championship defeat.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings looked set to post a mammoth total when he was forced to retire hurt on 189 with a hamstring injury half an hour before lunch.

Instead, seamers Lewis Gregory (3-81) and Peter Siddle (3-97) and six catches for young wicketkeeper James Rew helped dismiss Lancashire for 554, a lead of 113.

