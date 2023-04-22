County Championship: Lancashire construct lead regardless of Keaton Jennings harm earlier than Somerset rally

|LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three)
|Somerset 441: Abell 151, Rew 117, Leach 40*; Anderson 5-76 & 41-0: Lammonby 20*
|Lancashire 554: Jennings 189 retired hurt, Bohannon 85, Wells 82; Gregory 3-81, Siddle 3-97
|Somerset (4 pts) trail Lancashire (8 pts) by 72 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand
Somerset took full advantage of a lucky break against Lancashire at Taunton to reduce the prospect of a second successive County Championship defeat.
Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings looked set to post a mammoth total when he was forced to retire hurt on 189 with a hamstring injury half an hour before lunch.
Instead, seamers Lewis Gregory (3-81) and Peter Siddle (3-97) and six catches for young wicketkeeper James Rew helped dismiss Lancashire for 554, a lead of 113.
Head…