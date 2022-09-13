County Championship: Lancashire deducted six factors for fastened penalties

Lancashire have no right to appeal their points deduction

Lancashire have been deducted six County Championship points by the cricket discipline commission panel.

They had been given a maximum 12-point suspended punishment in November 2021 after receiving five fixed penalties for pitch and/or equipment damage from September 2020 and September 2021.

They then incurred fixed penalties for “minimum level one offences” by Dane Vilas and Luke Wells this year.

Those came in games with Warwickshire, in June, and Northants, in July.

The deduction leaves Lancashire third in Division One, 35 points behind leaders Hampshire.

“Following all our hard work throughout the winter and in the County Championship this season, to be deducted points for what are, in our opinion, minor indiscretions is gut-wrenching,” director of cricket performance Mark Chilton told the club website. external-link

“With our suspended sentence from previous indiscretions, we knew the position we were in at the start of the…