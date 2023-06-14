County Championship: Lancashire ease previous Hampshire for first win of season

Dane Vilas added 41 runs to his overnight total as Lancashire got over the line

LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day four) Hampshire 142 & 371: Vince 87, Middleton 77; Balderson 3-84 Lancashire 374: Salt 103; Organ 6-63 & 142-4: Vilas 64*; Abbas 2-30 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire made short work of scoring the 92 runs they required to clinch a six-wicket Division One victory against Hampshire in just over an hour’s play at sunny Southport.

A half-century by Red Rose captain Dane Vilas steered his side to a first County Championship win of the season before lunch, extending Lancashire’s unbeaten record in the competition to 14 games over the last 12 months.

Lancashire take 22 points from the game to move on to 68 from six games and advance their Championship ambitions. For Hampshire, the defeat and three points received have put a dent in their title hopes, with 82 points from seven matches.

Starting the day on 48-2, Vilas and…