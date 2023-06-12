County Championship: Lancashire keep on high in opposition to Hampshire

|LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day two)
|Hampshire 142 & 119-1: Gubbins 45*, Middleton 44*
|Lancashire 374: Salt 103, Mitchell 68, Balderson 51; Organ 6-63
|Hampshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 113 runs with nine wickets remaining
Lancashire are leading by 113 runs after two days of their County Championship match against Hampshire at Southport.
The visitors were indebted to a career-best six-wicket haul by Felix Organ after Phil Salt had struck his first century for Lancashire, with Daryl Mitchell and George Bell contributing significantly to the hosts’ first-innings 374 to give the home side a huge 232-run lead.
A determined unbeaten second-wicket partnership between Fletcha Middleton (44 not out) and Nick Gubbins (45 not out) then helped take 95 runs off that advantage as Hampshire closed on 119-1 in their second innings, but with a lot of work still to do if…