County Championship: Lancashire keep on prime in opposition to Middlesex

Two wickets from Josh de Caires (centre) ensured Middlsex remain in the match

LV=County Championship Division One, Old Trafford (day two): Middlesex 194: Robson 86; Bailey 3-38; L Wood 3-52 Lancashire 132-3: Wells 65*; De Caires 2-27 Lancashire 3 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Scorecard

Middlesex spinners Josh de Caires and Jayant Yadav shared three wickets to check Lancashire’s progress on the second afternoon of the County Championship Division One match at Emirates Old Trafford – but Luke Wells’ unbeaten 65 means that the home side remain in a dominant position.

Replying to the visitors’ 194 all out, a total in which Sam Robson made a fine 86, Lancashire were 132-3 after bad light and rain had wiped out all but seven overs of the evening session, but the loss of three prime wickets for 16 runs at least gave Toby Roland-Jones’ players some hope as they battle to avoid relegation.

In the first 90 minutes of the day, Middlesex added 62 runs to their overnight score of 132-8. Roland-Jones hit five fours…