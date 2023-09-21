County Championship: Lancashire & Nottinghamshire heading to attract after rain impacts third day

Steven Croft was playing his first four-day game since July

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire: 225-6 (69 overs) Jennings 42, Croft 45, Hurst 35* Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Lancashire made 225-6 on a rain-shortened third day against Nottinghamshire at Emirates Old Trafford in a game steadily heading towards a draw having already lost two days to the weather.

Steven Croft top-scored for the hosts with 45, while 20-year-old Matty Hurst made an assured unbeaten 35 on debut after openers Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells had posted 84 for the first wicket.

Stephen Mullaney and Asitha Fernando claimed two wickets apiece for the visitors, who had opted to bowl first, as they hit back mid-morning with a three-wicket burst in an even contest.

Jennings and Wells produced a positive response after skipper Mullaney won the toss, with an excellent partnership during the opening 20 overs as the Nottinghamshire bowlers initially appeared to…