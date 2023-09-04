County Championship: Lancashire on high of Northamptonshire due to Josh Bohannon & George Balderson

Centurion Josh Bohannon and George Balderson celebrated a 150-run stand at Northampton

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79; Hartley 2-47, Balderson 2-49, Williams 2-52 Lancashire 392-7: Bohannon 175, Balderson 83*, Vilas 37; White 3-79 Lancashire (6 pts) lead Northants (2 pts) by 160 runs Match scorecard

Josh Bohannon indulged his liking for Northamptonshire’s bowlers yet again with an imperious century to put Lancashire in control at Wantage Road.

The 26-year-old hit his third successive hundred against Northamptonshire, a season’s best 175, to become the second Division One player to pass 1,000 runs this summer.

Bohannon batted almost the entire day, sharing a partnership of 150 with George Balderson – a Red Rose record against Northamptonshire – to guide the visitors to 392-7, a commanding lead of 160.

Northamptonshire toiled resolutely in the heat for little reward, with seamer Jack White the pick of their bowlers with…