County Championship: Lancashire pair miss out on centuries as Nottinghamshire reply after delay

Lancashire batter George Balderson fell short of his century after tea on day three at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Lancashire 214: Hutton 5-66 & 219-4: Bohannon 92, Balderson 91; James 2-27 Nottinghamshire 249: Hameed 97; Williams 3-31 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 184 runs Match scorecard

George Balderson and Josh Bohannon put Lancashire in a strong position on a rain-disrupted third day of their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge only to suffer personal disappointment.

The two shared a partnership of 188 for the second wicket in Lancashire’s second innings but both fell short of individual hundreds, Balderson missing out on what would have been his maiden century in first-class cricket when he was out for 91.

Bohannon fell on 92 soon afterwards as Nottinghamshire made gains late in the day but there was concern for England pace bowler Olly Stone, who has had more than his fair share of bad luck with…