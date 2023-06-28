County Championship: Lancashire seal victory over leaders Surrey

Will Williams has now taken 26 Championship wickets this season, just two fewer than team-mate Tom Bailey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Lancashire 274 & 293: Williams 61, Salt 54, Bohannon 33; Worrall 3-69 Surrey 360 & 84: Bailey 5-48, Williams 4-23 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Surrey (6 pts) by 123 runs Match scorecard

Tom Bailey and Will Williams took just 45 minutes to complete Lancashire’s 123-run Championship victory against Surrey on day four at the Kia Oval – the reigning champions’ first defeat at their home ground in 19 first-class matches.

Williams picked up 4-13 in just 4.3 overs on the final morning as Surrey were routed for 84, giving him overall figures of 4-23, while Bailey finished with 5-48.

The two pacemen took only 9.3 overs to claim Surrey’s last five second-innings wickets to end a run of 18 games at the Oval in which the Division One leaders had won 12 and drawn the other six.

Bailey, whose 11-over new ball spell of 4-34 on the third evening had…