County Championship: Lancashire seal victory over leaders Surrey

|LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four)
|Lancashire 274 & 293: Williams 61, Salt 54, Bohannon 33; Worrall 3-69
|Surrey 360 & 84: Bailey 5-48, Williams 4-23
|Lancashire (20 pts) beat Surrey (6 pts) by 123 runs
|Match scorecard
Tom Bailey and Will Williams took just 45 minutes to complete Lancashire’s 123-run Championship victory against Surrey on day four at the Kia Oval – the reigning champions’ first defeat at their home ground in 19 first-class matches.
Williams picked up 4-13 in just 4.3 overs on the final morning as Surrey were routed for 84, giving him overall figures of 4-23, while Bailey finished with 5-48.
The two pacemen took only 9.3 overs to claim Surrey’s last five second-innings wickets to end a run of 18 games at the Oval in which the Division One leaders had won 12 and drawn the other six.
Bailey, whose 11-over new ball spell of 4-34 on the third evening had…