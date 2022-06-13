County Championship: Lancashire shut 12 runs behind Warwickshire

Steven Croft has scored 433 runs at an average of almost 55 this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Warwickshire 292: Hain 130; Lamb 3-43 Lancashire 280-9: Croft 90, Norwell 4-78 Lancashire (5 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 12 runs Scorecard

Steven Croft ended his recent Warwickshire hoodoo to lead Lancashire’s defiance on the second day of an absorbing County Championship match at Edgbaston.

Croft’s previous three red-ball innings against this week’s opponents had brought just three runs, but his gritty 90 – from 183 balls which included 10 fours and one maximum – led his side to 280-9 in reply to 292.

On an intensely-competitive hard-fought day, Lancashire’s first innings was a mirror image of Warwickshire’s the day before. Where Sam Hain’s century had underpinned the home side’s batting with only sporadic support, Croft formed a similar backbone for the Red Rose with similarly bit-part contributions from his colleagues.

Liam Norwell, playing his first game…