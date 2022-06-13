County Championship: Lancashire shut 12 runs behind Warwickshire

|LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two)
|Warwickshire 292: Hain 130; Lamb 3-43
|Lancashire 280-9: Croft 90, Norwell 4-78
|Lancashire (5 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 12 runs
|Scorecard
Steven Croft ended his recent Warwickshire hoodoo to lead Lancashire’s defiance on the second day of an absorbing County Championship match at Edgbaston.
Croft’s previous three red-ball innings against this week’s opponents had brought just three runs, but his gritty 90 – from 183 balls which included 10 fours and one maximum – led his side to 280-9 in reply to 292.
On an intensely-competitive hard-fought day, Lancashire’s first innings was a mirror image of Warwickshire’s the day before. Where Sam Hain’s century had underpinned the home side’s batting with only sporadic support, Croft formed a similar backbone for the Red Rose with similarly bit-part contributions from his colleagues.
Liam Norwell, playing his first game…