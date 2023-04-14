County Championship: Lancashire shut day two 70 runs forward of Essex

Essex will take to the field on Saturday with Lancashire leading by 70 runs

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two): Lancashire 207 & 82-1: Jennings 45* Essex 219: Critchley 78; Anderson 4-70 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Essex (3 pts) by 70 runs Scorecard

Matt Critchley racked up his third fifty for Essex in three County Championship innings this season on a rain-affected day against Lancashire at Chelmsford.

The all-rounder enjoyed the better part of an intriguing joust with England paceman James Anderson, who otherwise had Critchley’s team-mates jumping and weaving while taking two more wickets to return figures of 4-70.

Critchley was last man out for 78 from 154 balls to follow scores of 55 and 53 in last week’s win at Lord’s against Middlesex. It enabled Essex to post 219 and eke out a 12-run advantage that at one time in the day looked beyond them.

When a combination of bad light and drizzle curtailed play with 27 overs remaining, Lancashire’s…