County Championship: Lancashire struggle again v Notts as 15 wickets fall on day one

Brett Hutton took five wickets for Nottinghamshire, including Lancashire’s top scorer Josh Bohannon

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one) Lancashire 214: Bohannon 68; Hutton 5-66 Nottinghamshire 119-5: Hameed 57*; Balderson 2-21 Match scorecard

England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson faced each other in County Championship action for the first time in five years, yet it was Brett Hutton who was the dominant figure with ball in hand on a day of 15 wickets at Trent Bridge.

Hutton finished with 5-66 as Lancashire were dismissed for 214 inside 45 overs after being asked to bat first on what looked a bowler-friendly pitch, although Nottinghamshire have work to do if they are to secure a first-innings lead.

After Josh Bohannon’s 68 was supplemented by an unbeaten 48 by Tom Bailey late in the innings, the home side were 119-5 when bad light brought an early close.

Haseeb Hameed had made 57 not out.

Broad took 2-41 and another England bowler Olly Stone 2-58 in the…