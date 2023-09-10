County Championship: Lancashire take management towards Middlesex on rain-interrupted day

Lancashire’s Tom Bailey led Lancashire’s bowling attack with 3-24 from 16 overs

LV=County Championship, Old Trafford (day one): Middlesex 132-8: Robson 56*, Higgins 41; Bailey 3-24 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Middlesex 0 pts Scorecard

Middlesex’s Sam Robson batted over four hours for an unbeaten 56 but could not prevent Lancashire from taking control of the first day of the County Championship Division One match at Emirates Old Trafford.

By the time a combination of rain and bad light had shortened play by 38 overs, Robson’s relegation-threatened side had struggled to 132-8 and their problems were in sharp contrast to the prosperity Kent were enjoying at Canterbury, where Zak Crawley’s century had helped Kent make up three of the seven points between the sides at the bottom of Division One.

However, Middlesex supporters could be grateful their plight was not worse.

Their close-of-play position represented a recovery from 19-5, the score when Ryan Higgins joined Robson to put on…