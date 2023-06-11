County Championship: Lancashire v Hampshire – hosts begin strongly in Southport

Lancashire’s Will Williams conceded only 14 runs from his 15 overs during Hampshire’s first innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day one) Hampshire 142: Barker 44; Williams 3-14, Bailey 3-29 Lancashire 139-1: Salt 76* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (0 pts) by three runs Match scorecard

A stand of 115 between makeshift opening partnership Phil Salt and George Balderson saw Lancashire take charge on day one of their County Championship Division One game with Hampshire at Southport.

A Red Rose side, who have yet to win this season and minus Luke Wells, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood and James Anderson, seemingly faced a tough task as they took on the visitors, who are joint-second in the table with three wins from their opening six games.

But after dismissing the visitors for just 142, helped by three wickets apiece for Tom Bailey and Will Williams, Salt and Balderson made light work of Hampshire’s much-vaunted bowling attack as they powered their way to 139-1 at the close,…