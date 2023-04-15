County Championship: Lancashire’s bid to construct a giant lead at Essex thwarted by rain

County Ground Chelmsford


Only 36 overs were possible on day three
LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three):
Lancashire 207 & 167-4: Jennings 80*
Essex 219: Critchley 78; Anderson 4-70
Lancashire (3 pts) lead Essex (3 pts) by 155 runs
Scorecard

Keaton Jennings held together Lancashire’s second innings with a patient half-century on a truncated day’s cricket against Essex at Chelmsford.

The Lancashire captain batted throughout the 36 overs possible before rain returned at tea leading to a premature end of the day.

By that time Jennings, the leading County Championship run-scorer last season, had racked up 80 runs from 170 balls and shared in an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 56 with 20-year-old wicketkeeper George Bell (30 not out).

When play was finally called off at 16:45 BST, Lancashire were 167-4 with a lead of 155 going into the final day.

Heavy overnight rain had left puddles in the outfield and the umpires required two morning inspections before deciding play could…



