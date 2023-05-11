County Championship: Lancashire’s James Anderson claims two Somerset scalps earlier than rain

Somerset opener Steven Davies was James Anderson’s first scalp of the day – to the second ball of his third over

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Somerset 109-4 (45.2 overs): Lammonby 34*; Anderson 2-16 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 1 pt, Somerset 0 pts Match scorecard

England legend James Anderson put on a masterclass as Lancashire got off to a strong start against Somerset on the first morning of their County Championship Division One match in Manchester.

Anderson, playing his fourth and final four-day game for the Red Rose before the one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series to follow, gave notice of his readiness for England duty.

In a brilliant eight-over opening spell, he bowled five maidens, conceded just five runs and claimed the wickets of Steven Davies and Tom Abell.

Although Somerset had recovered from 12-3 to 109-4 by the time torrential rain hit after lunch, Anderson’s form will have England supporters hoping for brighter days…