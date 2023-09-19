County Championship: Late burst of wickets provides leaders Surrey impetus towards Northamptonshire

Tom Lawes (centre) has taken 32 County Championship wickets for Surrey this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Northamptonshire 171-6: Nair 51*, Azad 48; Lawes 3-47 Surrey: Yet to bat Northamptonshire 0pts, Surrey 2pts Match scorecard

A burst of three wickets in 25 balls gave leaders Surrey the impetus after they had initially been made to work hard by Northamptonshire on a rain-affected first day at The Kia Oval.

The visitors – without a win at the Oval since 1994 – need a miracle to avoid relegation in the County Championship but they had grafted to 106-2 before Surrey, who started the penultimate round of matches with an 18-point lead over second-placed Essex, took four wickets when play resumed after a two-hour rain delay.

At stumps, Northants had reached 171-6 from 63.4 overs with Indian batter Karun Nair undefeated on 51.

Openers Emilio Gay, who made 145 when these sides met at Northampton a year ago, and Hassan Azad did well to negotiate testing opening…