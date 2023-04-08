County Championship: Late drama leaves Sussex and Durham evenly poised

Matthew Kuhnemann took two of the five wickets to fall so far in Sussex’s second innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Durham: 376 & 189: Robinson 58; Hudson-Prentice 4-27, Crocombe 4-47 Sussex: 335 & 172-5: Haines 64; Carse 2-17, Kuhnemann 2-51 Sussex (5pts) trail Durham (6pts) by 58 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

The dramatic dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara for 35 left Sussex’s County Championship match against Durham hanging in the balance going into the final day.

Pujara was superbly caught by a leaping Michael Jones at mid-wicket, pulling at Ben Raine’s medium pace, and at stumps Sussex were a suddenly nervy 172 for five – still 59 runs away from their victory target of 231.

Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Henry Crocombe had earlier been the central figures for Sussex as they surged towards an opening Division Two win after dominating Durham with both ball and bat on an absorbing third day at Hove.

Sussex bowled…