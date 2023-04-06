County Championship: Late wickets give Worcestershire enhance at Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen was the leading run-scorer in Division Two last season

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 300-8: Madsen 87; Waite 3-43 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Wayne Madsen was quickly back in the groove for Derbyshire on a day of fluctuating fortunes against Worcestershire in the County Championship match at Derby.

Last season’s leading run-scorer in the competition launched his 15th season for the county with 87 from 134 balls before Derbyshire lost late wickets to close on 300-8

Billy Godleman set the tempo by hitting three sixes in a 61-ball 70 after Worcestershire had put Derbyshire in on a rain-affected opening day at the Incora County Ground.

Derbyshire were well-set at 189-3 but Matthew Waite led a fightback to finish with figures of 3-43 from 14 overs.

A wet outfield prevented any play before lunch but the ground was bathed in bright sunshine when Worcestershire decided to bowl…