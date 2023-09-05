County Championship: Leaders Surrey beat Warwickshire by an innings

Surrey paceman Dan Worrall took two of the three Warwickshire wickets to fall – to end up with eight in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Surrey 396 (109.4 overs): Foakes 125, Steel 71, Sibley 65, Smith 60; Barnard 5-65 Warwickshire 163: Roach 4-64, Worrall 3-34 & 138: Mousley 61, Worrall 5-25, Clark 4-26 Surrey (22 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by an innings & 97 runs Match scorecard

Leaders Surrey took just 15 minutes to finish off Warwickshire and claim their eighth County Championship win of the season.

From the fifth ball of the day, Dan Worrall got one to lift and Henry Brookes was caught off the shoulder of the bat in the slips.

Then in his next over, Worrall struck again for his fifth wicket of the innings when he produced a beautiful delivery to have Dan Mousley caught behind – wicketkeeper Ben Foakes’ 300th dismissal for Surrey.

Mousley had added just one run to his overnight score to depart for 61, his fifth first-class half-century of a…