County Championship: Leicestershire bat out ultimate day to attract with Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Sussex 430: Alsop 182*; Mulder 5-63 Leicestershire 270 & 295-6 (f/o): Mulder 102*, Patel 100 Leicestershire (8 pts) drew with Sussex (12 pts) Match scorecard

Hundreds from Rishi Patel and Wiaan Mulder steered Leicestershire to a draw against Sussex after being asked to follow on, preserving their unbeaten record in Division Two of the County Championship.

Dismissed for 270 in reply to their opponents’ 430 late on Saturday, they were in early trouble on Sunday at 65-4 as Sussex chased a second win of the season.

But after Patel had made 100 from 157 balls – the third century of a season he began with none to his name – South African all-rounder Mulder saw them to safety with an unbeaten 102 to go with his five wickets in the Sussex innings.

He had valuable support from young all-rounder Tom Scriven, who contributed 51 not out to a seventh-wicket stand worth an…