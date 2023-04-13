County Championship: Leicestershire batters in management towards Derbyshire

Leicestershire opening batter Sol Budinger took only 62 balls to score 72 against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one): Leicestershire 234-2: Ackermann 79*, Hill 75*, Budinger 72 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Derbyshire 0 pts Scorecard

Half-centuries from Sol Budinger, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann allowed Leicestershire to lay the foundations for a big first-innings score after being put in on a shortened first day of their County Championship Division Two fixture against Derbyshire.

Bowling first was an understandable decision on the part of Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy after play could not start until early afternoon due to a wet outfield at Grace Road.

But although Leicestershire lost Rishi Patel for only 8, caught at second slip by Wayne Madsen after edging a Ben Aitchison delivery that may have bounced slightly more than the batter expected, Budinger had already shown there were no demons in the pitch.

The…