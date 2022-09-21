County Championship: Leicestershire battle again in opposition to Middlesex

Harry Swindells scored at a slow rate but helped Leicestershire avoid the follow-on

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Middlesex 297: Simpson 92; Finan 5-58 Leicestershire 273-9: Swindels 67; Roland-Jones 3-64 Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Middlesex (2 pts) by 24 runs Match scorecard

Division Two’s bottom side Leicestershire recovered from 66-5 to close in on promotion-chasing Middlesex’s first-innings total on day two of their County Championship match.

Middlesex, still with a chance of catching Nottinghamshire to win the title, had posted 297 and appeared well set to at least consolidate their grip on second place after their bowling attack’s fine start.

But Harry Swindells (67) and Tom Scriven (65) led winless Leicestershire’s fightback as they reached stumps on 273-9 – just 24 runs behind.

Leicestershire’s day started well. Michael Finan completed his maiden five-wicket haul when he took two scalps in his first over to finish off the Middlesex…