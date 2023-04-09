County Championship: Leicestershire beat Yorkshire after chasing 389 goal

Rishi Patel’s previous first-class best was 99

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day four): Yorkshire 517 & 286-8 dec: Hope 83 Leicestershire 415 & 392-7: Patel 125, Handscomb 68* Leicestershire (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (7 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Rishi Patel’s maiden first-class century helped Leicestershire claim a remarkable victory over Yorkshire as they chased down 389 with three wickets and seven balls to spare at Headingley.

Opener Patel led the charge with 125 and then key contributions from Colin Ackermann (72), Peter Handscomb (68 not out) and Chris Wright (40 not out) helped Leicestershire earn their first County Championship win since September 2021.

Leicestershire’s target – 87 overs were available – was set during the fourth morning, and they were on course to achieve the second-highest successful chase in their history when 24-year-old Patel brought up three figures after tea.

At 243-3, they needed 146 in 27 overs to claim their first…