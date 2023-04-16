County Championship: Leicestershire draw with Derbyshire in rain-hit sport

Lewis Hill has led his Leicestershire side to the top of the early-season Division Two table

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Leicestershire 451-9 dec: Hill 162*, Ackermann 114; Chappell 4-115 Derbyshire 254-7: Guest 92, Madsen 75; Wright 4-38 Leicestershire (12 pts) drew with Derbyshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Centuries from Colin Ackermann and captain Lewis Hill, followed by a fine spell of seam bowling by Chris Wright, saw Leicestershire secure the bonus points they needed to go to the top of Division Two in their severely rain-affected championship draw against Derbyshire.

No play had been possible on the previous two days, and with the pitch still relatively new and the outfield still very damp, there was no serious prospect of Hill and opposite number Leus Du Plooy agreeing to set up a final-day run-chase for the visitors.

Instead it was a case of maximising the bonus-point return, and, led by Hill, whose undefeated 162 was his first-class…