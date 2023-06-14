County Championship: Leicestershire full excellent final-day win at Gloucestershire

Rehan Ahmed was promoted to bat at three for Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Gloucestershire 368 & 202: Hammond 48; Wright 4-49, Parkinson 4-63 Leicestershire 350 & 221-5: Ackermann 78*, Ahmed 71 Leicestershire (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (6 pts) by five wickets Match scorecard

Chris Wright and Callum Parkinson shared eight second-innings victims as Leicestershire completed an unlikely five-wicket County Championship victory over Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The home side looked on course for at least a draw when reaching 132-2 to build on a first-innings lead of 18.

But seamer Wright, with 4-49, and left-arm spinner Parkinson, who took 4-63, then brought about a collapse that saw Gloucestershire crash to 202 all out.

That left Leicestershire needing 221 to win in a minimum of 47 overs. They needed only 41.2 as 18-year-old England Test all-rounder Rehan Ahmed led the way with a rapid 71 and Colin Ackermann made 78 not out in a…