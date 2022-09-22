County Championship: Leicestershire hunch to 13-4 chasing 275 to beat Middlesex

Middlesex paceman Toby Roland-Jones has taken seven wickets in the match

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Middlesex 297 & 271: Holden 91; Parkinson 4-69 Leicestershire 294 & 13-4: Roland-Jones 3-6 Leicestershire (5 pts) need 262 more runs to beat Middlesex (5 pts) Match scorecard

Middlesex are within sight of a victory that will put them squarely in contention for the County Championship Division Two title after Leicestershire’s fragile batting undid their good work with the ball on day three.

Skipper Callum Parkinson took 4-69 and young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed a career-best 3-50 as Middlesex collapsed from 209-3 to 271 all out in their second innings, losing their last seven wickets for 62 after Mark Stoneman (81) and Max Holden (91) had put on 165 for the fourth wicket.

It left Leicestershire with a fourth-innings target of 275 to record their first win of the season. Instead they are in deep trouble at 13-4 going into the final day.