County Championship: Leicestershire on high as 22 wickets fall on day one at Worcestershire

Chris Wright had his best day at New Road since bowling Warwickshire to the county title in 2012

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17 & 66-2: Patel 29, Budinger 29 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 156 runs Match scorecard

Veteran Leicestershire all-rounder Chris Wright took centre stage as 22 wickets fell on a remarkable opening day to the County Championship Division Two match with Worcestershire at New Road.

Wright initially played his part with the bat in making a valuable 30 in an eighth-wicket stand of 54 with Colin Ackermann – the best of the innings – as Leicestershire were bowled out for 173.

But 36-year-old former Essex and Warwickshire fast bowler then took 5-32 from 10 overs, backed by Somerset loan man Josh Davey as Worcestershire were bowled out for 83 – the lowest total of the season in Division Two.

It was also a reminder of their lowest…