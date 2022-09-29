County Championship: Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed hits first century

Rehan Ahmed struck 14 fours and five sixes in his 122

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Leicestershire 249 & 405-7: Ahmed 122 Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92 Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Leicestershire (9 pts) Match scorecard

Rehan Ahmed scored a superb maiden century to save Leicestershire from defeat in the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby.

The England Under-19 all-rounder impressed on the last day of the season at the Incora County Ground with a breathtaking 122 off 113 balls to provide a memorable finale to a miserable season for Division Two’s bottom club.

It was also a record-breaking performance as he became the first Leicestershire player to score his first hundred and take his maiden five-wicket haul in the same match.

The 18-year-old was well supported by Lewis Hill, who scored 60 off 157 balls and shared a fourth wicket stand of 163 in 35 overs with Ahmed.

Harry Swindells (48) and Tom Scriven…