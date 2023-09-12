County Championship: Leus Du Plooy ton offers Derbyshire lead at Bristol

Leus du Plooy will leave Derbyshire for Middlesex next season

LV=County Championship Division Two, Nevil Road, Bristol (day three): Gloucestershire 377: O Price 132, Van Buuren 78; Dal 6-69 Derbyshire 398-9: Du Plooy 103*, Reece 77, Came 68; Gohar 4-121 Derbyshire (7pts) lead Gloucestershire (6pts) by 21 with two wickets standing Scorecard

Skipper Leus du Plooy’s fifth County Championship century of a prolific season ensured Derbyshire of a first innings lead on a rain-curtailed third day against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The 28-year-old South African was 103 not out at stumps, taking his run tally in the competition this summer to 1,155 at an average of 88.84, as his side posted 390-9 in reply to Gloucestershire’s 377.

Unbeaten on 44 at the start of play, du Plooy’s innings extended to four hours on a slow pitch. He faced 154 deliveries and struck 13 fours.

Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar was the most successful of the home bowlers with 4-121 from 38 overs.

Persistent rain throughout the…