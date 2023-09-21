County Championship: Lewis Goldsworthy completes ton as Somerset press on in opposition to Kent

Lewis Goldsworthy reached his second first-class century for Somerset

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 403-4 (86 overs): Goldsworthy 122, Lammonby 109, Kohler-Cadmore 68*, Umeed 49 Kent: Yet to bat Somerset 4 pts, Kent 1 pt Match scorecard

Lewis Goldsworthy completed his century before Tom Kohler-Cadmore celebrated his England call-up with a savage assault on Kent’s injury-hit bowling attack at Taunton.

The uncapped 29-year-old former Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire man smashed eight sixes in scoring 68 from just 31 balls as the home side extended their first innings score to 404-4 before rain washed out the last two sessions.

That came as Goldsworthy marked his first County Championship appearance of the season with 122, his second first-class century.

Andy Umeed also contributed 49 as Somerset added 190 to their overnight 214-2 in an extended morning comprising 32.4 overs.

But it was Kohler-Cadmore’s onslaught that did…