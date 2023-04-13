County Championship: Lewis Gregory takes seven wickets as Somerset bowl out Nottinghamshire

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory (right) took seven wickets against Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 256: Duckett 75, Hameed 65; Gregory 7-84, Siddle 2-37 Somerset 28-2: Bancroft 21*; Hutton 2-14 Somerset 3 pts, Notts 1 pt Scorecard

All-rounder Lewis Gregory took a career-best 7-84 as Somerset fought back to dismiss Nottinghamshire for 256 in their County Championship Division One fixture at Trent Bridge.

Asked to bat first, the home side had looked set for a dominant day as Ben Duckett (75) and Haseeb Hameed (65) shared an opening partnership of 125, but in a partly self-inflicted collapse five Nottinghamshire wickets fell for 22, three of them to Gregory, who also mopped up the last four with Tom Moores (32) the next biggest contributor with the bat.

Somerset replied with 28-2 in 15 overs before the last six scheduled overs were lost to bad light, Brett Hutton taking both wickets to take his career tally to 250 in first-class…