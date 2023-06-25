County Championship: Liam Dawson & Nick Gubbins lead Hampshire restoration in opposition to Middlesex

Liam Dawson’s hundred against Middlesex was the 12th first-class century of his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 284-4: Dawson 111*, Gubbins 98*; De Caires 2-93 Middlesex: Yet to bat. Hampshire 1pt, Middlesex 1pt Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins marked his first appearance against boyhood club Middlesex by grinding them down with an ultra-patient unbeaten 98 as he and centurion Liam Dawson wrestled control for Hampshire in the County Championship.

Gubbins batted for six sticky hours and 262 balls on a dry and flat pitch, while Dawson added 111 not out of his own in a slightly sprightlier four hours.

The pair put on 190 to break a 100-year record for the fifth wicket for Hampshire against Middlesex, beating the 149 scored by Lord Tennyson and Tom Jameson in June 1923.

Middlesex, who had been asked to field first, had been in the ascendancy at 94-4 after Josh de Caires had taken 2-93 but were ground down as Hampshire reached the close at 284-4.

