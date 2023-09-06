County Championship: Liam Dawson takes 4 wickets as Hampshire defeat Somerset

Liam Dawson took seven wickets in the match, to go with his first-innings century for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four) Hampshire 308 & 330-3 dec: Gubbins 139*, Vince 63, Middleton 52; Wagner 2-56 Somerset 137 & 316: Kohler-Cadmore 84, Dickson 63*, Dawson 4-85 Hampshire (21pts) beat Somerset (3pts) by 185 runs Match scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a well-made 84 for Somerset but Hampshire’s patience was rewarded with their sixth County Championship victory of the season.

Kohler-Cadmore and James Rew’s 107-run stand threatened to frustrate odds on favourites Hampshire, who had taken two early wickets.

But Liam Dawson plugged away with 4-85 before the second new ball opened the visitors up as Hampshire won by 185 runs before tea.

Hampshire, whose title ambitions were ended by Surrey’s victory the previous day, took 21 points to Somerset’s three – with both sides only battling for prize money in the final month of the season.

Hampshire needed eight wickets,…