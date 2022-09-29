County Championship: Liam Norwell takes 9-62 as Warwickshire beat Hampshire to relegate Yorkshire

Liam Norwell finished with a career-best 13 wickets in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104 & 177: Sibley 77; Fuller 4-34 Hampshire 311 & 133: Norwell 9-62 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by five runs Match scorecard

Liam Norwell produced the performance of a lifetime with a stunning 9-62 as 2021 county champions Warwickshire miraculously stayed up and relegated Yorkshire with a five-run win over Hampshire at Edgbaston.

The injury-hit paceman bowled almost unchanged for 18.5 overs to inspire a breathtaking triumph and keep them in Division One.

Set only 139 to win after bowling out Warwickshire for 177, Hampshire buckled, being bowled out for 133.

After losing out on the title to Surrey last week, Hampshire’s second consecutive defeat cost them the runners-up spot – and £145,000 in prize money – as they now only finish third.

It was an astonishing bowling effort from Norwell – who took career-best figures – and the…