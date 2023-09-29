County Championship: Luis Reece units information however Glamorgan maintain on towards Derbyshire

Luis Reece has scored a remarkable 590 Championship runs for twice out for Derbyshire against Glamorgan in 2023

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Derbyshire 450-8 dec: Reece 139, Guest 96 & 234-2 dec: Reece 119*, Came 57; Carlson 2-55 Glamorgan 301-5 dec: Ingram 82; Thomson 4-97 & 134-6 Byrom 32; Chappell 2-19, Thomson 2-33 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Derbyshire (9 pts) Match scorecard

A series of records for Derbyshire opening batter Luis Reece was the final day highlight as Glamorgan held out for a draw in Cardiff.

The home side battled grimly to 134-6 after turning down a demanding chase of 384 in 70 overs.

Spinner Alex Thomson posed their main threat with 2-33 in 26 overs.

Earlier, Reece hit his fourth century of the season against Glamorgan to pass 1,000 runs, making his seventh successive score of 50-plus.

Glamorgan finish fifth in Division Two after recording 12 draws to go with their win and loss against promoted Worcestershire, while winless…