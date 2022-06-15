County Championship: Luke Wells’ 175 helps Lancashire chase 329 to beat Warwickshire

Luke Wells scored his 20th first-class hundred in the win at Edgbaston

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Warwickshire 292 & 327-9 dec: Davies 121; Williams 4-70 Lancashire 286 & 329-6: Wells 175*, Jones 66; Hannon-Dalby 3-77 Lancashire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by four wickets Scorecard

Lancashire strengthened their position among the County Championship Division One leaders after a perfectly-executed run chase brought them a four-wicket victory over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Luke Wells led the way with a superb unbeaten 175 as the Red Rose, set a target of 329 in a day and four overs, reached 329-6 with 24 balls to spare.

They were in jeopardy at 93-4 but Wells, who hit 22 fours and a six from 280 balls, batted beautifully alongside Rob Jones (66) in a fifth-wicket stand of 162 in 45 overs.

Lancashire’s third win of the season keeps them within reach of Division One leaders Surrey at the halfway point of the season.

Reigning champions Warwickshire, meanwhile,…