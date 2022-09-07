County Championship: Luke Wells hits fabulous century for Lancashire towards Yorkshire

Luke Wells hit a brilliant 124 for Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Lancashire 276: Jennings 119; Hill 6-26 & 203-3 (33 overs): Wells 124, Jennings 68 Yorkshire 255: Kohler-Cadmore 51; Bailey 4-56, Parkinson 3-52, Williams 3-64 Yorkshire (5 pts) trail Lancashire (5 pts) by 224 runs Scorecard

Luke Wells smashed a fabulous 65-ball century on day three at Emirates Old Trafford to maintain Lancashire’s hopes of securing the Roses win that will keep their County Championship title hopes alive.

Lancashire started this game, the first of three remaining, 34 points behind leaders Surrey. If they do not win here, their chances of the title are realistically over given the leaders – who do not play this week – would still have three fixtures remaining.

And early in the afternoon, their hopes were receding as Yorkshire edged their way towards first-innings parity in reply to 276, bowled out for 255.

Red Rose seamer Tom Bailey’s 4-56 included his 300th…