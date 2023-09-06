County Championship: Luke Wells stars as Lancs beat Northants by an innings

Lancashire leg-spinner Luke Wells more than doubled his season’s haul, having only previously taken four wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79 & 211-5: Whiteman 54; Wells 5-25 Lancashire 524: Bohannon 175, Balderson 115, Bailey 77; White 4-99 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (2 pts) by an innings & 26 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire climbed to fourth in the Division One table as they beat struggling Northamptonshire by an innings and 26 runs to complete only their third County Championship win of the season.

Occasional leg-spinner Luke Wells took a career-best 5-25 as he ripped through Northamptonshire’s lower order to consign the hosts to their fifth innings defeat of the summer and their fourth on home soil.

After resuming on 211-5, still needing another 81 to make Lancashire bat again, Lewis McManus (24) and Saif Zaib (45) added a further 11 to extend their overnight partnership to 56.

But then the last…