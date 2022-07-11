County Championship: Lyth and Tattersall hit a whole bunch for Yorkshire v Surrey

Adam Lyth played seven Test matches for England in 2015

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one) Yorkshire 364-5: Lyth 152*, Tattersall 104*; Worrall 2-61 Surrey: Yet to bat Yorkshire 4pts, Surrey 1pt Match scorecard

Adam Lyth posted his second County Championship century on his home ground at Scarborough and Jonny Tattersall recorded his maiden ton in the competition as Yorkshire took advantage of disappointing Surrey bowling to dominate day one.

Lyth’s unbeaten 152 off 265 balls was the centrepiece of Yorkshire’s 364-5 five from 96 overs, having elected to bat on a typically fast and bouncy North Marine Road pitch, while wicketkeeper Tattersall’s superb 104 not out from 218 provided expert support.

Having reduced their opponents to 58-3 before lunch and 125-5 shortly afterwards, Division One leaders Surrey would have expected better.

But they largely bowled too short, allowing sixth-wicket pair Lyth and Tattersall, playing his first Championship game…