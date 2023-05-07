County Championship: Lyth leads Yorks to attract v Glamorgan

Adam Lyth signed a three-year contract extension with Yorkshire in 2022

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day three) Glamorgan 245: Labuschagne 65 & 352-4 dec: Labuschagne 170*, Northeast 64, Root 51* Yorkshire 106: Neser 7-32 & 412-9: Lyth 174, Hill 60, Thompson 55*; Van der Gugten 4-72, Harris 3-97 Yorkshire (8 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8 pts) Match scorecard

Yorkshire captain Adam Lyth led his side to safety as they held on despite some late nerves to reach 412-9 against Glamorgan.

Set a nominal 492 to win, Yorkshire did not look under pressure until the final session as Lyth shared a third-wicket stand of 138 with George Hill (60).

But wickets for James Harris (3-87) and Jamie McIlroy (2-57) kept Glamorgan hopes alive until the last ball.

Timm van der Gugten took 4-72 including Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

Jordan Thompson (55 not out) and Mickey Edwards (13) batted out seven overs in a tense finale, before Thompson played out the last over from Michael Neser.