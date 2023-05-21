County Championship: Marcus Harris hits ton however Gloucestershire can’t deny Durham victory

Marcus Harris made the 26th first-class century of his career, half of which have been for his Australian state side Victoria

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Durham 445: Clark 100, De Leede 65, Coughlin 59*, Borthwick 53; Zafar 4-130 & 272-4 dec: Jones 121*, Robinson 67; Zafar 2-121 Gloucestershire 292: Charlesworth 71, Harris 52; Patel 5-113, Potts 3-43 & 300: Harris 122*, Bracey 50, Shaw 44; Patel 5-96, Potts 3-52 Durham (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 125 runs Match scorecard

Durham completed their expected victory over Gloucestershire as they closed out a 125-run win.

The Division Two leaders’ fourth win in six games this season lifts them 39 points clear of second-placed Worcestershire at the top, although one or both of Sussex and Glamorgan will overtake the Pears by the end of the day.

Australia opener Marcus Harris carried his bat for 122 but could not prevent Durham completing their first win in Bristol, their only previous away win…