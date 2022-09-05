County Championship: Marcus Harris leads Gloucestershire cost towards Somerset at Taunton

Marcus Harris built sizeable partnerships with both Ben Charlesworth and Ollie Price

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Gloucestershire 320-6: Harris 159, Charlesworth 56; Davey 2-68 Somerset: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 3 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Marcus Harris hit his third County Championship century of the season as Gloucestershire controlled the first day of their First Division relegation battle with arch-rivals Somerset at Taunton.

Invited to bat first on a benign Cooper Associates County Ground pitch, the visitors ran up 320-6, Harris leading the way with 159, off 263 balls, including 17 fours and a six.

Ben Charlesworth contributed 56 to an opening stand of 126 with the Australia left-hander, while Ollie Price weighed in with 52 against a Somerset attack featuring Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan, making his debut.

He found little assistance from the first-day wicket, while the seamers struggled for movement off the…