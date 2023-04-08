County Championship: Matt Critchley helps Essex take management towards Middlesex

Matt Critchley backed up his first-innings half-century with a second score of more than 50 in the second innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day three): Essex 266 & 211: Critchley 55; Murtagh 4-44, Hollman 2-37 Middlesex 170 & 77-5: Holden 25, Eskinazi 24*; S Cook 2-16, Critchley 1-4 Middlesex (3pts) trail Essex (4pts) by 230 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Essex’s seamers destroyed the Middlesex top order for the second time in 24 hours as they closed in on victory on day three of their County Championship clash at Lord’s.

Nominally chasing 308 to win, Middlesex’s first four batters were all on a pair after the havoc wreaked by Jamie Porter’s six-wicket haul on day two.

The mental scars of that had clearly not healed as the hosts quickly plummeted to 15-3, Sam Cook the chief architect with an opening burst of two for four.

Max Holden and John Simpson also succumbed to the spin of Simon Harmer and Matt Critchley respectively as Middlesex closed on 77-5, Cook…