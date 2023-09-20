County Championship: Matt Critchley’s 99 helps lead Essex to hefty whole towards Hampshire

Matt Critchley hit four fours and one six in his knock of 99

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 447-9 dec: Rossington 104, Critchley 99, Harmer 62, Yadav 51; Dawson 3-165 Hampshire 10-0 Essex 3pts, Hampshire 2pts Match scorecard

Matt Critchley fell one run short of his third County Championship century of the season before title contenders Essex declared on a hefty 447 against Hampshire.

Critchley had been strolling towards three figures and 1,000 runs for the season but stuttered on 99 before he slapped to short extra cover.

Simon Harmer and Umesh Yadav, the latter in electrifying style, struck half-centuries as Essex continued to tot up the runs before a lunchtime declaration.

In reply, Hampshire scored 10 without loss in seven overs before the weather intervened.

Essex accrued three batting points in their quest to challenge Surrey for the title – which cancelled out the three bowling points Surrey, 18 ahead at the top of the table, picked…