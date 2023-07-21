County Championship: Matt Henry units up Somerset win over Northamptonshire

Matt Henry has now taken 26 wickets in five Championship appearances for Somerset

LV= County Championship Division One, Wantage Road (day three) Somerset 351 & 56-1: Lammonby 30*, Abell 14* Northamptonshire 180& 224: Procter 87*, Taylor 32; Henry 5-73, Overton 3-70 Somerset (21 pts) beat Northamptonshire (3 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Matt Henry followed up his T20 Finals Day heroics with five wickets to set up a nine-wicket victory for Somerset over Northamptonshire on day three of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Henry, player of the match in Saturday’s Vitality Blast triumph, continued to prosper with red ball in hand, finishing with figures of 5-73 and eight in the match.

Northamptonshire resumed still 20 behind and six wickets down after following on Thursday afternoon.

They reached 224 all out thanks to skipper Luke Procter’s undefeated 87 off 128 balls – his highest score of the season – ensuring Somerset needed to bat again, but it was not enough to set the…