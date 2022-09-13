County Championship: Matt Potts takes 6-52 for Durham in opposition to Leicestershire

Matthew Potts has now taken 42 wickets in this season’s County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 202: Budinger 64; Potts 6-52 Durham 239-5: Jones 97, Parkinson 3-47 Durham (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 37 runs Scorecard

Michael Jones missed out on a second century of the season against the Leicestershire, but Durham moved into a slender lead over the home side on day two of their County Championship match.

The Scotland top-order batter, who made 108 against the same opposition at Chester-le-Street in April, fell for 97 this time after being dropped on 80, but it was thanks largely to him that Durham closed on 239-5, with a 37-run advantage over the side at the bottom of Division Two.

Left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson, the Leicestershire skipper, took 3-43, with a feeling he might have bowled himself more on a pitch giving him some help.

Veteran seamer Chris Wright picked up two well-deserved late wickets.