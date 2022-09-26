County Championship: Matthew Fisher marks Yorkshire comeback with 4 wickets

Matthew Fisher’s only previous Championship game in 2022 was at Bristol in April

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) Gloucestershire 190: Bracey 71; Fisher 4-45 Yorkshire 80-3: Lyth 44, Kohler-Cadmore 21* Yorkshire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Match scorecard

England bowler Matthew Fisher took a brilliant 4-45 during an intriguing opening day against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire bid for County Championship safety.

Fisher, 24, has missed the majority of the 2022 season with a stress fracture of his back, suffered during his county’s opening game at Bristol in mid-April.

But the fast bowler battled back to fitness in time to help his side bowl already-relegated Gloucester out for 190 shortly before tea.

Yorkshire’s reply then closed on 80-3 in the 27th over, bad light ending the day almost 12 overs early.

It was a day Fisher will not forget, given it started with him being awarded his first-team cap by Steve Patterson, the former captain who is…