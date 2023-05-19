County Championship: Matthew Montgomery century places Notts in entrance towards Essex

Matthew Montgomery made his maiden first-class century againmst Durham last September

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two) Essex 298: Cook 72, Westley 66; Hutton 4-69, Paterson 3-48, Broad 3-53 Nottinghamshire 326-5: Montgomery 130*, Clarke 57, Slater 57; S Cook 3-51 Nottinghamshire (5 pts) lead Essex (2 pts) by 28 with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Matt Montgomery demonstrated his readiness to fill Ben Duckett’s place in the Nottinghamshire line-up this summer with an unbeaten 130 to help his side edge into a first-innings lead in their LCounty Championship match against Essex.

The 23-year-old has been earmarked to cover for Duckett’s involvement in the Ashes series and though he survived a couple of scares early in his innings, ultimately he looked up to the job.

There were half-centuries also for Ben Slater and Joe Clarke and on a tough day for the Essex bowlers, Sam Cook was the pick with 3-51.

At the close of day two at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire were…